New Delhi: With an aim to make the online railway travel booking experience better, online bus ticketing platform redBus on Tuesday launched a standalone lite app called ‘redRail’.

redRail, which was launched as an in-app feature on redBus late last year, will now be accessible on all mobile devices, including entry-level Android OS smartphones.

“redRail is a rail ticket booking service launched by redBus, in collaboration with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), as the authorised partner. All of IRCTC’s scheduled train services, which include about nine million daily seats, are available for booking on the redRail app,” Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus, told IANS.

Sangam mentioned that the app has been designed keeping in view the issues faced by users across the country.

“For example, it is tested to operate smoothly, and book IRCTC Train Tickets, even in low internet bandwidth areas, on phones with low memory configuration and those running older Android versions. In addition to booking and viewing the tickets on the redRail App, customers can also check PNR confirmation status and live location of the train,” Sangam said.

“The app will keep the user updated periodically when there is a material change in the ticket confirmation status,” he added.

The company said that it plans to soon launch the app in leading Indian languages to help users book travel in their native languages.