Rayagada: The Maoists have now joined the bandwagon demanding compensation for the family of deceased school teacher Mamita Meher. The Maoists demanded Tuesday compensation to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for the family of Mamita Meher who was brutally murdered October 8 by Gobinda Sahu.

The members of the outlawed organisation have also demanded a job for one of her family members. The matter came to the fore after villagers under Muniguda police limits in this district found five posters demanding the same in the locality.

The posters were pinned to the trees near Kumudabali Shiva temple under Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district. In these posters, the ultras demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and strict action against government officials, public representatives and police for the gruesome murder.

The posters were issued by the Baghuna divisional committee of the outlawed group.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and confiscated the posters. Police have also launched a probe into the matter, informed SDPO Akash Chandra Sahoo.