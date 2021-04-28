New Delhi: Registration for the third phase of Covid vaccination for everyone above 18 years will start from 4 p.m. Wednesday.

On April 19, the Union Government announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19 from May 1.

In the morning, Aarogya Setu, Government’s mobile application for contact tracing and Adissemination of medical advisories to contain spread of Covid, tweeted: “Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App and UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April. Appointments at State Government centers and Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus.”

The government has already clarified that there will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase.

“Only self-registration and advance appointments for people between 18 to 45 years of age. No walk in allowed,” the government had said.

In phase 3 of the vaccination drive, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the Government of India (GoI) and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to the State government and in the open market.

All vaccination would be part of the National Vaccination Programme, and mandated to follow all protocols such as being captured on CoWIN platform, linked to AEFI reporting and all other prescribed norms.

Stocks and price per vaccination applicable in all vaccination centres will also have to be reported real time.

Vaccination will continue to be provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier which include Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age at Government of India (GoI) vaccination centres.