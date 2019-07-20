Nayagarh: After much delay, Mahipur railway station is likely to have regular train connectivity soon, if officials of East Coast Railways (ECoR) are to be believed.

The officials expressed confidence on regular train connectivity to the station following the successful trial run of a locomotive engine on the Nayagarh-Mahipur track Saturday.

After traveling 12 kilometres distance from Nayagarh town station, the engine puffed into Mahipur station at 12.15pm successfully. The trial run was conducted to test the new rail line.

“The station would very soon witness regular trains,” informed the officials.

PNN