Mumbai: Veteran actress Rekha’s security guard has tested positive for coronvirus. Soon after, civic body BMC has sealed her bungalow in Mumbai. The BMC also put out an official notice outside the building declaring it a containment zone.
The news comes after Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and Aamir Khan’s staff test positive.
Rekha’s bungalow is situated in the Bandstand area of Bandra, Mumbai, and is named Sea Springs. According to reports, there are always two security guards who guard her house. One of them tested COVID-19 positive just a few days ago and is under treatment at a facility in BKC, Mumbai.
BMC has also sanitised the entire area. However, no official statement has been given by Rekha or her spokesperson as yet.
Umrao Jaan (1981) Directed By- Muzaffar Ali
Last month, one of Aamir Khan’s seven domestic staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. It included two of his bodyguards and his cook. After that, his entire family got themselves tested and the reports were negative. Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor’s staff and Karan Johar’s staff members also tested positive for COVID-19.
Rekha ji's mumbai Bungalow now sealed after her one of Security guard tested positive
Bollywood celebrities have been self-quarantined at home due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Apart from spending quality time with their family and loved ones, they have also been interacting and entertaining their fans on social media with their posts.
Pray For Rekha Ji That She Should Healthy And Fit
Slowly and gradually, people have now started resuming work after four months of lockdown. Arjun Kapoor and Vidya Balan also shared their pictures from the sets of their movies and photoshoots on social media where they spoke about getting used to the new normal.
