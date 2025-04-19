Keonjhar: Mahendra Hembram, 48, who spent 25 years in prison for the 1999 killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two sons in Manoharpur village, was released this week and says he will now dedicate his life to social service and the protection of Sanatan Dharma. Hembram, a graduate of Bhadrak College, was arrested in connection with the high-profile case despite claiming no involvement. He said he was near the site as a judge at a cultural program during the incident and believes he was wrongly implicated. “I did not get justice. My life and future were ruined,” he said. During his time in jail, Hembram said he followed prison rules, fought for inmate rights, and advocated for better conditions. He helped secure access to essentials like toothpaste and soap and was tasked with maintaining discipline. “There was no system for human rights. We fought and won basic dignity for prisoners,” he said. He added that while in jail, he submitted a demand letter to the President requesting a steel plant and college in border areas of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

Hembram expressed his frustration at not receiving compensation or justice post-release. He accused authorities of ignoring key witnesses during the investigation and called the trial flawed. “I was framed. The system failed me,” he said. He also alleged that his homestead land was illegally acquired during his imprisonment and said he is currently living under a tree. Vowing to continue working like a “soldier” for Sanatan Dharma, Hembram said he plans to establish a voluntary organisation focused on religious and social issues, including opposition to cow slaughter and religious conversion. “I will go to the people’s court and serve society for the rest of my life,” he said.