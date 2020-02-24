Pakistan’s crushing defeat to India in the 2019 ICC World Cup left many fans disappointed, with questions being raised about the fitness level of the players and demands for them to give up cricket.

But the doom and gloom that prevailed in Pakistan during that time, gave birth to Momin Saqib, an unusual social media sensation.

In a 15-second video which went viral on the internet, a disappointed fan claimed that Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers prior to their clash with arch-nemesis India which they lost by 89 runs (DLS method) at the Old Trafford.

“I just came to know that the Pakistani players were having pizza and burgers last night. The Pakistani players should go for wrestling instead of cricket. Look at their fitness. We had so many hopes pinned on them and they were having pizza and burgers,” said a dejected Momin then, propelling him to instant stardom.

Momin enjoys a massive following on photo sharing platform Instagram. Many have wondered what Momin is up to now.

Well, he is set to star in a movie.

Written by popular actress Amar Khan, the film ‘Dum Mastam’ will feature Momin as a supporting cast. The movie is also set to star Imran Sharaf, Adnan Shah Tipu, Saleem Mairaj and Sohail Ahmed in crucial roles.

PNN