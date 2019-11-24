BHUBANESWAR: Authors discussed a range of topics including ‘Women in Odia literature’ at the concluding day of Vagdevi Literary Festival at Bhanja Kala Mandap here Sunday.

The event began with a literary discussion on ‘Odia Galpare Nari by writers Hiranmayee Mishra, Chirashree Indrasingh, Paramita Satapathy, Sarojini Sahoo and Monideepa Sahoo.

Novelists and short story writer Monideepa said, “In the literary society, we should not differentiate between men and women because it is wrong. Both men and women writers can write about any gender.”

Another session on ‘Nationalism and Universalism’ was discussed by Col VP Singh and professor Biswaranjan. Singh said, “Our scriptures say ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘Janani Janmabhoomischa Swargadapi Gariyasi’. These phrases teach us about love for the motherland.” He said that defining a territory is very inherent to human survival. “Territory becomes natural and that leads to protection of that territory. This leads to patriotism. But patriotism creates problems when it becomes exclusive and one starts exploiting others,” he said.

On the occasion, a special session on Odia author Binod Kanungo was also organised. Besides being an author, he was a freedom fighter, Gandhian, educator, social reformer and celebrated compiler of ‘Gyana Mandala’, which is the greatest encyclopedia in the Odia language.

Mamata Tripathi, director, Vagdevi Literary Festival, said, “Vagdevi Literary Festival is woven around the concept of making the world a more inclusive place. Art, culture and literature are the mirrors and reflections of people’s life and living.”