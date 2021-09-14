New Delhi: Majority of Indian professionals believe that hybrid work is essential for work-life balance, as this model would allow them to strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives, according to a LinkedIn survey.

According to LinkedIn’s “Future of Work” Study 2021, nearly 9 in 10 (86 per cent) respondents think that hybrid work will positively impact their work-life balance.

Moreover, professionals are prioritising their well-being so much so that half of India’s workforce believes that work-life balance is just as important as their salary, the survey that covered 1,108 respondents in the age group of 16 to 68, noted.

The survey further said with a majority of professionals continuing to work remotely, 1 in 3 professionals in India is burnt out due to increased workload (35 per cent) and stress (34 per cent) while working remotely in India, the study said.

“To shelter from such distressing times, professionals are prioritising their well-being and finding ways to strike the right balance. In fact, half of India’s workforce believes that work-life balance (52 per cent) is just as important as their salary (52 per cent) today,” it noted.

The Future of Work perception study was conducted by research firm Censuswide, and surveyed 1,108 respondents in India, who worked in an office before the pandemic and who had to work from home at some point during the pandemic due to COVID-19 restrictions/guidelines. The respondents were surveyed between July 27 and July 29, 2021.

“Long-term remote work has left professionals fatigued in India. This has caused a shift in the idea of what is important in our lives and has led to what we call ‘The Great Talent Reshuffle’. Organisations are rethinking their entire work models, culture, and values, while employees are rethinking not just how they work, but why they work.

“At this time, we encourage companies to explore stronger flexible offerings and more mental health time off, as professionals are now seeking a greater balance and more fulfillment in their lives,” says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

As per the survey, professionals in India are keen to go back to the office. The study noted that 72 per cent of respondents think working from home would negatively impact their career growth, while 55 per cent said their professional learnings had already taken a severe hit.

The study further reveals that nearly half (46 per cent) of India’s workforce wants to go back to the office, full time because it makes them feel more productive and successful in a workplace setting.

In fact, 71 per cent of respondents agree that those who choose to work more from the office are more likely to be favoured by bosses or leaders. Around 89 per cent of professionals also think going back to the workplace will help their finances because it will allow them to work more hours and make more money.

As per the study, 93 per cent of professionals agree that working from home during the pandemic has positively impacted their physical health. They feel healthier and get extra time to exercise more frequently when working remotely.

In fact, two in five professionals say they want to work remotely going forward because it allows them to ‘choose work hours and location’, and ‘spend more time with their loved ones’, the survey said.

PTI