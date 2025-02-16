Jajpur: The already delayed Rengali Multipurpose Project continues to face setbacks with 55.178 km of the left canal yet to be completed despite years of construction. Initially scheduled for completion by July 2024, the target has been further pushed to 2027 due to land acquisition hurdles and disputes over forest land classification.

As a result, the absence of irrigation facilities has hit thousands of farmers in this district hard, jeopardising agricultural productivity and livelihoods. The state government has set an ambitious goal of achieving 100 per cent irrigation coverage across agricultural lands, implementing various projects under the irrigation development programme.

These initiatives focus on expanding irrigation capacity, maintaining canals, preparing cropping plans, optimising water distribution, and strengthening water user associations. Every year, substantial funds are allocated for constructing irrigation channels, maintaining water reservoirs, and managing water resources.

However, work on the left canal of the Rengali Multipurpose Project in the Brahmani River has remained stagnant over the past five years. According to a departmental report, only 278.109 km of the planned 333.287 km canal work has been completed as of January 2025.

Multiple delays and further shifting of the deadline for project completion have left the farmers in Jajpur district anxious with irrigation remaining a distant dream. As per the Water Resources department, around Rs1,295 crore out of the approved budget of Rs2,809.12 crore has already been spent by January 2025. Planned to provide water to 39,416 hectares of farmland spread from 71.313 km to 123.550 km, the left canal is currently irrigating only 17,158 hectares.

In Jajpur district, water has reached just 8,543 hectares of farmland, significantly below expectations. Farmers attribute this shortfall to poor canal maintenance, substandard construction, and water leakage in several areas. The Rengali Multipurpose Project was conceived in the 1980s with key objectives including flood control, hydroelectric power generation, and irrigation.

Funded through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project was initially scheduled for completion between 2015-16 and 2022-23. Land acquisition delays and disputes over forest land conversion remain major roadblocks. Sources indicate that construction contracts were awarded to companies including Biraja Constructions, DD Builders, GVV Constructions, and Durga Constructions. However, due to delays and subpar work, irrigation coverage has not expanded as expected.

Allegations have also surfaced regarding the misappropriation of compensation funds meant for land acquisition. A departmental investigation revealed that four Land Acquisition Officers – Dambarudhar Pradhan, Girija Bhushan Pradhan, Prafulla Kumar Mahapatra, and Bholeshwar Sahu – misappropriated over Rs1.2 crore meant for farmers. Consequently, the Water Resources Department suspended them and initiated departmental proceedings.

Regarding the inordinate delay, SK Jali, Chief Engineer of Rengali Dam, Sukinda Division stated that the project has been stalled due to prolonged delays in converting forest land and the lack of a dedicated land acquisition officer. The matter has been escalated to the state government for resolution, he added.

