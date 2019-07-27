Talcher: Four days after a landslide trapped more than a dozen workers and heavy equipment at MCL Bharatpur mines near Talcher, rescue operation continued Saturday to retrieve the body of the last known man trapped.

The rescue team comprising of NDRF and MCL men Saturday recovered some body parts beneath the debris. The team is yet to ascertain if the parts including a portion of hand belong to the yet-to-be recovered body.

Three bodies had already been recovered from the earth moss and the team is still carrying on the search operation. The bodies recovered have been identified as those of Rajkishore Mahapatra, a pump operator; Rashmi Ranjan Behera, a supervisor and Pupun Biswal (driver) of SICAL (contractor firm attached to Talcher coalfields), an MCL statement said.

The miners got trapped after an accident occurred following a strata collapse Tuesday night at the Bharatpur open-cast mining project in the Talcher Coalfields of state-run Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

At least nine people have been injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.

PNN