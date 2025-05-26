Baghiapada: A wild deer that was rescued by villagers after the animal strayed into Kamira village in Boudh district Sunday morning, died during treatment at a veterinary hospital later during the day.

According to Forest officials, the deer had entered Kamira village, under Mundapada panchayat in Boudh block, in the morning hours from the Gandisar forests. Local residents managed to safely capture the animal and alerted the Forest department.

Forest guard Ramakanta Panigrahi took the injured deer from the villagers and shifted it to the Boudh veterinary hospital. The animal had sustained a head injury and had a broken antler. Following a necropsy, the carcass was buried by Forest officials at the Bamanda nursery.

Officials suspect the deer might have been targeted by poachers, as the nature of the head injury suggests external trauma. Villagers said deer are occasionally seen roaming in the nearby protected forest, and they have urged the Forest department to step up conservation efforts to ensure the animals’ safety.

PNN