Boudh: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday said that a 300-bed hospital and a new bus stand will be inaugurated soon in Boudh.

Majhi visited Boudh district and reviewed various developmental works underway in the district. A new railway station building at Boudh has been almost completed.

He said that there has been significant progress in many developmental projects like construction of roads and bridges, drinking water supply projects, education and health infrastructure in Boudh district.

Majhi directed the district administration to expedite the works which are being carried out at a slow pace for timely completion.

No compromise will be made with the quality of work. Regular inspection system should be tightened to check the quality of the works, he told the officials present at the meeting.

Stating that the participation of local people is very important for the success of development works, the Chief Minister advised the officials to inform the local people about the project and take their opinions. This will make the projects more transparent and people-oriented, he said.

He asked the district administration to coordinate with the state government to resolve the bottlenecks in the execution of the projects in Boudh. If necessary, he will personally intervene in the matter, Majhi stated.

He also advised the district officials to give more attention to education, health, sports and agriculture sectors. The Chief Minister suggested to them to prepare an action plan in this regard.

“Our main goal is to maintain transparency in all government schemes and projects. All officials should ensure that government funds are used properly and the public gets its benefits. Immediate action will be taken if any irregularities are noticed,” he said.

Later in the day, the CM participated in ‘Sindoor Yatra’, a procession organised in Sarsara panchayat of Boudh district to celebrate the resounding success of Operation Sindoor carried out by Indian armed forces against terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

