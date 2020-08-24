Mayurbhanj: An elephant calf that was rescued by the forest department from a farmland near Bhaliadiha village under Morada block in Mayurbhanj district died late Sunday evening.

The cause of its death is stated to be severe cold and other complications.

According to sources, a herd of elephants was moving around in the localities for the last few days. The herd had left behind the ailing calf Sunday. Spotting the calf in the morning, the villagers alerted the forest department.

A team of officials led by DFO Shyam Mallick reached the spot and rescued the calf. After being treated by a wildlife doctor, the animal was shifted to a safer place.

However the calf failed to survive the excess cold and fever and succumbed in the evening.

The postmortem of the dead animal will be done Monday and then other procedures for buying the carcass will be initiated.

