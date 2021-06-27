Gunupur: With Vamsadhara Water Dispute Tribunal (VWDT) allowing Andhra Pradesh to construct a barrage at Neradi, residents of Gunupur town in Rayagada district Saturday made their displeasure known.

Hundreds of local residents came together at Venkateswar temple premises in the town and blamed the Odisha government for its inability in handling the issue.

Notably, Odisha government has been directed by VWDT to acquire around 106 acres of land needed for the Neradi Barrage construction. The government will hand it over to Andhra Pradesh maximum within one year from the date of publication of the tribunal’s order.

Also read: Man kills ex-Sambalpur University VC over Rs 100

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh government has been ordered to pay Odisha all costs including compensation in respect of the compulsory acquisition of lands as provided in the detailed project report (DPR), charges and expenses incurred by the Odisha government.

Odisha government has so far spent over Rs 100 crore in continuing with the river water dispute case which has not been settled since 2005. It has changed seven senior legal professionals at different times.

PNN