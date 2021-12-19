Pattamundai: With population constantly on the rise, people residing under Pattamundai Municipality limits have been deprived of basic amenities for over 33 years, many locals alleged Sunday.

The town was accorded Notified Area Council (NAC) status December 6, 1988, which then consisted of Pattamundai, Kashanaanta, Matia, Balipatana and Nilakanthapur panchayats. It was targeted to provide basic amenities to the residents. First chairman of the NAC Rabindra Mohanty was directly elected by people. However, no substantial development could be made in this area, the residents said.

Two buses were purchased by former Pattamundai NAC to facilitate better communication, which were dumped on roadside and gradually got damaged. The NAC was also blamed over Octroi collection.

Also read: Foundation stone laid for mini-stadium in Balasore

The state government upgraded the NAC to a municipality February 24, 2014. The civic body presently consists of 20 wards and has a total population of 44,528. Keeping in mind the growth in population, the process for restructuring its wards started long back, which has not been completed yet. Need for amenities such as drainage, road communication, healthcare, drinking water, market place and traffic management still persist after long 33 years, locals added.

Library, park and stage for cultural programmes and a conference hall are highly needed by the people- which have not been met yet.

A Kalyan Mandap constructed in Pattamundai failed to cater to the needs of people. Construction work of an auditorium is going on at snail’s pace. Water treatment plant in the town is defunct now and a vehicle purchased to repair light posts has become unusable.

Allegedly, foundation stone was earlier laid for the construction of a park here by state Urban Development department, but the project got stuck up amid administrative impasse, the residents further said.

On being contacted, executive officer of the civic body Sampad Swain said, “All ongoing construction works will be completed soon.”

PNN