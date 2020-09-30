Cuttack: The Orissa High Court deferred Wednesday till October 9 the hearing of a petition filed recently. The plea has been filed over the restriction of heights of Durga idols in community puja pandals. The Orissa High Court has asked the state government to present their point of view during the next hearing. It has also asked the state government to provide protection to the idols Durga which are currently under construction.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines issued by Odisha government, Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi has directed all community puja pandal officials to limit the height of the Durga idols to four feet. He has categorically stated that idols which are more than four feet in height will not be allowed inside the pandals.

Officials of the Balu Bazaar Puja Committee in this town had moved the Orissa HC against the police order. They filed the plea September 23 and in it they have asked that the police order be quashed.

