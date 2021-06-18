Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha informed Friday that the results of the annual Higher Secondary examinations, 2021 will be out in the second week of August.

Informing this in a press note, the CHSE also informed that certain modalities have been formulated for awarding marks to Plus-II students who were to appear in the finals in 2021.

It said that an expert committee was constituted vide CHSE Notification No. 2472 dt. 05.06.2021 in accordance with the instructions of the Government to suggest well defined objective criteria for alternative assessment of the examinees of Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2021.

And on the basis of the committee’s recommendations and in view of the cancellation of annual higher secondary examinations, 2021, the modalities have been prepared, it stated.

As per the modalities,

Scores will be awarded to the regular examinees in theory papers/theory components of papers on basis of the performance of the examinee in the 10th Board Examinations. For this purpose, a detailed subject mapping has been prepared.

Scores in theory papers for ex-regular examinees will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous CHSE Examination which they had appeared.

Scores will be awarded in the practical/project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their Higher Secondary School level. The scores awarded at the H.S. School level will be scrutinized and moderated.

An examinee not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of Alternative Assessment Criteria, can opt to appear the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive.

A notification detailing the modalities is being issued and uploaded in CHSE website, informed the press note.

PNN