Berhampur: More than a hundred retrenched ANMs, GNMs and pharmacists Thursday night staged a sit-in at Ganjam collector’s office after their service contracts were allegedly terminated without notice. The sit-in continued Friday at the time of filing this report.

The protesting healthcare service providers alleged that they had served the district putting their and their family members’ lives at risk during the time when the district’s COVID-19 situation was severe. “Today, when the COVID-19 situation is under control, we have been sacked without notice,” a healthcare worker said.

The healthcare workers further alleged that they had entered into an agreement with the administration for three months of service. However, they were fired before the agreed timeframe.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, meanwhile, said that their appointment was temporary. Since the COVID care centres have been closed, they have been asked not to come. The decision has been intimated to the state government, he added.

