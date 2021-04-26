MV-79: Even as infections are growing due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Malkangiri district, migrant workers have started arriving in hordes from various hotspots and other states. Their arrival has added to the worries of the district administration and the Health department, a report said.

Hundreds of migrants are returning to the district through the Motu bridge route every day. The administration has taken a host of measures for their registration and health screening at the entry points. Strict vigil is being maintained on the arrivals and their movements.

Over 5,000 migrants have entered Malkangiri till date, with 3,000 of them belonging to the district.

When the pandemic first broke in India, thousands of migrant labourers lost their jobs in other states and came back home. As restrictions were eased a large number had returned to their workplaces.

Now, with second wave of Covid hitting India, it is feared that the arrival of migrants could give rise to the infection rate in the district.

The administration has intensified checking at the Motu bridge, a major entry point on the Andhra Pradesh border with Odisha.

A team of officials led by Motu tehsildar has started registration of migrants and thermal checking. The administration is readying isolation centres in each block. It is taking all possible steps to ensure that no migrant go inside or through the district without registration.

The district reported 32 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,405 Sunday. Till date, 25 have died of Covid in the district.

