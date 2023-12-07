Hyderabad: Congress legislature party leader A Revanth Reddy was Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Telangana.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Revanth Reddy.

Though Revanth Reddy was scheduled to take the oath at 1:04pm, the swearing-in was delayed by 15 minutes.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Revanth Reddy arrived in the stadium with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, standing in a decorated open vehicle.

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other top Congress leaders.

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah attended the ceremony held at the LB Stadium here.

Agencies