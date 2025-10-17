A viral video capturing a woman standing dangerously close to the door of a moving train and throwing a stone at another passing train has left netizens stunned. The incident, reportedly filmed somewhere in India, has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users debating her motive and demanding strict action.

Here’s the video:

The short clip opens with the woman, dressed in a saree, clinging to the door’s handle as the train speeds along the tracks. In her other hand, she tightly grips a stone. As another train rushes past in the opposite direction, she suddenly hurls the stone toward the driver’s cabin — the spot where the loco pilot sits.

The shocking act, caught on camera by a fellow passenger, spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing both concern and curiosity.

While the exact reason behind her action remains unclear, social media users were quick to offer their own theories. “Maybe her son was killed in a train accident. Ever since, she has hated train drivers and vows revenge — even throwing stones at trains,” speculated one user.

Another suggested, “The driver didn’t wait for her to board the train yesterday. She took revenge today.”

A third commenter jokingly wrote, “She’s my patient! She ran away from the hospital — please return her!” The video has since gathered lakhs of views, with many calling for railway authorities to identify the woman and take action.

Officials have not yet confirmed where or when the footage was shot, but many online pointed out that the act could have endangered not only the loco pilot but also other passengers on both trains.

As the video continues to circulate, authorities are reportedly verifying its authenticity. Whether the woman will face consequences remains to be seen — but the internet can’t stop asking: what made her do it?

PNN