A video that surfaced on social media stands as a testament to India’s unity and religious harmony. In the video, a Muslim man in the holy city of Madinah praises Premanand Ji Maharaj and prays for the revered saint’s speedy recovery. According to reports, Sant Premanand Ji Maharaj has been unwell.

Premanand Ji was born into a modest family and was originally named Aniruddh Kumar Pandey. According to the official website of Radha Keli Kunj, he was born in Akhri village, Sarsol block, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His grandfather was a Sanyaasi, and his father also accepted Sanyaas in later years.

“At the age of thirteen, one early morning at 3 a.m., Premanand Ji Maharaj left his home to unveil the truth behind human life,” the website further states.

The official X account of Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj shared an update on his health October 8, 2025, stating that the Hindu saint is fine and continuing his daily routine.

“It is hereby informed to all that the health of Revered Gurudev Shri Hit Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj is fine. Gurudev is continuing with his daily routine as before. Only the morning walk has been postponed indefinitely,” the post read.

“Therefore, it is humbly requested to all of you to kindly not pay attention to any kind of false or baseless rumours, nor spread them,” it added.