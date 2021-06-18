Bhubaneswar: Despite a slowdown in the economy due to Covid-19, the revenue collection from minor minerals in Odisha has grown by 41.47 per cent to Rs 962 crore in 2020-21 fiscal, a top official said.

The revenue from the minor mineral resources was at Rs 680 crore in the previous financial year.

The growth was achieved due to sustained endeavour for strengthening the minor mineral administration by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, said Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi.

A target of Rs 1,000 crore revenue from minor mineral production has been set, he said, adding the state government is optimistic about improving the efficiency of the sector.

“Efforts are on for technological intervention to bring more sustainable and scientific solution in mining exercise.

“Integrated Minor Minerals Mines Management System (i4MS) is in the pipeline, which will bring the entire administrative activities on an online platform,” Sethi said.

Since the minor mineral sector is a potential source of the state’s revenue, a thrust is being given on optimisation of scientific and sustainable production of such resources, he said.

During the 2020-21 fiscal, 506 new minor mineral sources, including 12 large river sand beds with an area of over 50 acres, have been identified and brought into the process of operation, he said.

According to the official, 2,772 mining plans have been approved by the officers under the Directorate of Geology.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority held 52 meetings in the year and granted 1,000 clearances, Sethi said on Thursday.

In a bid to prevent illegal mining, which has been a major challenge to the minor mineral administration in the state, a process for demarcation of sites has been completed for 2,665 sources, he said.

The differential global positioning system (DGPS) survey has also been conducted for 1,112 sources.

All the district administrations have stepped up the enforcement activities to check illegal mining of minerals.

During the year, 39,621 raids were conducted by various enforcement teams at the district level.

“As many as 31,758 cases of illegal mining have been registered and 19,806 vehicles and other equipment seized. The enforcement authorities earned Rs 68.52 crore as royalty and penalty,” the official added.

PTI