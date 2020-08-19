Malkangiri: Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi and Special Relief Commissioner Pradip Jena conducted an aerial survey of the flood situation in Malkangiri Tuesday and later held a review meeting about the damage caused by the floods.

Reports said that most parts of the district were affected by floods induced by low pressure. Houses and farmlands were badly damaged.

Marndi and Jena conducted aerial survey of the flood-hit areas like Motu, Kalimela, Padia, Pottenu, Mathili and Khairiput.

Later, they held a review meeting at the DRDA conference hall. It was learnt that 333 villages were affected by floods while 321 houses were damaged.

Besides, paddy crops have been damaged in 1,971 hectares of land.

The minister told media persons that officials are visiting the flood-affected villages and assessing the extent of loss.

The SRC said that the Collector has been asked to prepare the report of the loss. “After the report was availed, compensation will be paid to the affected people within four days,” he added.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Aditya Madhi, Purnachandra Baka, chairman of the Special development Council Manas Madkami, ZP chairperson Dasrath Padiami, ADM Chitrasen Pradhan and PD Balmikunda Bhuyan.

PNN