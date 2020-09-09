Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested Tuesday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). She was taken into custody in a drugs case linked to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea Chakraborty moved a bail plea Wednesday before a Sessions Court in Mumbai. This is her second attempt to seek release after a magistrate court Tuesday refused to grant her bail.

In the fresh plea, filed by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the 28-year-old actress claimed to be ‘innocent’. “She (Rhea) has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case,” said the plea. The court will hear the bail application Thursday.

Rhea was arrested Tuesday by the NCB after three days of questioning by the agency. Shortly after her arrest, she was sent in judicial custody till September 22 by a local court. Wednesday, she was shifted from the anti-drug agency’s office in south Mumbai to the Byculla jail here.

Meanwhile the other accused arrested by the NCB, including the actress’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, his personal staff member Dipesh Sawant, and suspected drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by the sessions court, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

Showik and Sawant have applied for bail and their pleas will also be heard on Thursday, he said.

The agency claimed that Rhea disclosed her involvement in procurement of drugs for Rajput and related financial transactions.