Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate refuted Monday the claims made by Bihar police that she had gone missing. The lawyer said that till date Rhea Chakraborty has not received any summons from them in connection with actor-friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The Bihar police last week lodged an FIR against Chakraborty for allegedly abetting Rajput’s suicide. The complaint was filed by Rajput’s father KK Singh against Chakraborty and other members of her family.

The Bihar police earlier said their team had failed to locate Chakraborty. However, her advocate Satish Maneshinde in a statement said, “The contention of Bihar police that Rhea Chakraborty is missing is not correct. Till today, no notice or summons has been received by her from the Bihar police.”

Chakraborty’s statement has already been recorded by the Mumbai Police, Maneshinde said. “She has cooperated with the police as and when called,” the statement informed.

Also read: Stop playing hide-and-seek: Bihar cops tell Rhea Chakraborty

Maneshinde in the statement reiterated that the Bihar police do not have jurisdiction to probe the case. Hence, Chakraborty has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai. The case is scheduled to be heard August 5.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra June 14. Mumbai police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and an investigation is underway in the case.

Till now, the Mumbai police have recorded statements of 56 people, including Rajput’s sisters, Chakraborty and some other film personalities. A Bihar police team is also here for probing the ‘abetment to suicide’ case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor’s father in Patna.