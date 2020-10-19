Mumbai: Actress Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s, was recently granted bail in the drug case. Now, the Jalebi actress has decided to take legal action against those who have defamed her during the ongoing probe.

If reports are to believed, Rhea Chakraborty is considering legal action against Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. After coming out of jail, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that they were working on taking legal action against those who have defamed the actor.

Along with this, Rhea is also preparing to take legal action against others who have given statements against her. However, so far no statement has come from Rhea or her lawyer on this matter.

Chakraborty described the actor as drug addict and claustrophobic after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After this, Ankita had targeted Rhea, saying would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so much, allow the other person to take drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?

Significantly, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita Lokhande is standing with the deceased actor’s family. Ankita has been participating in the campaign to get Sushant to justice. Explain that Ankita was in a relationship with Sushant till 2016.

There were several conspiracy theories against Rhea after Sushant’s death. Many accused her of bungling crores of rupees from Sushant. However, ED probe revealed there were no major transactions between Sushant and Rhea’s bank accounts.

Rhea had to bear the brunt of fake news against her by many media channels like Times Now and Republic. She was arrested by the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) in drug connections linked had been in jail for nearly 28 days and during this period, her bail application was rejected by the court several times. However, she was later granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier, there were reports that Rhea was taking legal action against news channels for defaming her and pedaling fake news. Meanwhile, her brother Showik is still in jail as his bail application has been rejected.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend