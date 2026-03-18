Bhadrak: An officer was assaulted inside a government office in broad daylight in Chandbali, Bhadrak district, a scene reportedly captured on CCTV.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the office of the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Chandbali. While RI Tapas Ranjan Jena was on duty, a youth identified as Subas Das of Jagannathpur village under the Bhadrak block panchayat entered the office and allegedly demanded that the officer carry out illegal work.

When Jena refused, Subas allegedly attacked him physically. The officer sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Jena has filed a written complaint with the Chandbali police station and the Tehsildar, seeking justice. Chandbali Tehsildar Bhavatosh Mallik said strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible.