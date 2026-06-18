Malkangiri: A truck carrying rice plunged into a river near Pangam village under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri district early Wednes day morning, resulting in the destruction of rice worth more than Rs 5 lakh.

According to reports, the truck (AP 35 X 3619) was trans porting 580 bags of rice from Kanakdurga Modern Rice Mill in Malkangiri to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Jeypore when the accident occurred.

The vehicle reportedly lost balance while crossing a bridge near Pangam village and fell into the river.

The driver managed to save his life by jumping out of the vehicle moments before it overturned.

However, all the rice bags got submerged in the water.

On being informed, rice mill owner P Sai and Mathili police rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to recover the vehicle.