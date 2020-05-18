Mumbai: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni treated fans with yet another ‘classic’ photograph featuring the entire Kapoor family.

The black and white throwback image featured Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor among many others.

Riddhima captioned the picture as a ‘classic’ with a heart emoji.

She also shared a photograph of herself along with her mother Neetu, daughter Samara and brother Ranbir Kapoor.

Riddhima dropped a heart emoji alongside Athe image.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last April 30. He had been battling leukemia for the past two years. He was 67.