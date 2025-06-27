BHASKAR ROUTRAY, OP

The centuries-old Sri Baladevjew Temple in Righagarh under Ishwarpur panchayat in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district holds immense historical significance. Legend says this temple stands as a lasting tribute to King Balabhadra Bhanja of the Bhanja dynasty. Built in the late 14th century, when Righagarh was the capital of the Kanika estate, its royal palace also stood nearby.

Initially commissioned during the reign of King Biswanath Bhanja, the temple was completed under King Balabhadra Bhanja, who installed the deities himself. In 1909, King Rajendra Narayan Bhanjadeo undertook a major restoration, giving the temple its present appearance. Since then, it has been preserved by the Kanika royal family’s temple trust. By the early 20th century, as King Rajendra Narayan Bhanjadeo moved the capital elsewhere, Righagarh fell into decline. The grand palace eventually crumbled into ruin. Yet, despite its rural surroundings, the temple remains a vivid reminder of the area’s glorious past and a proud symbol of Kendrapara district’s rich cultural heritage.

Interestingly, while the three main deities were crafted in traditional Srikhetra style, Lord Balabhadra’s idol here is noticeably larger than Lord Jagannath’s. The temple’s jagmohan was built in Rajasthani style, and at its Singhadwara, exquisite depictions of Vishnu’s ten avatars from Jayadeva’s Gita Govinda and the Navagrahas adorn the walls. Inside the sanctum, one can admire a brass image of Narasimha alongside Radha-Krishna, four-armed Vishnu idols, rare palm-leaf manuscripts, and sacred shalagrams.

Despite this glorious heritage, neglect has taken its toll. Muddy paths and a lack of devotees have even led to the cancellation of Rath Yatra for years. Due to the dense forests and marshes surrounding Righagarh, pulling a chariot was impossible for decades. Even 70 or 80 years ago, attempts failed. Hence, a temple chariot with intricate Rangoli was created inside the shrine so that rituals could continue. Recently, local youth and cultural leaders like Professor Lalit Lenka and Devendra Raul, supported by Kanika royal Shivendranarayan Bhanjadeo and Queen Mrunalini Devi, have revived hopes of conducting a grand Rath Yatra now that roads to Righagarh are fully paved. Bhanjadeo acknowledged that, with collective effort, a full-scale chariot festival may soon become a reality.