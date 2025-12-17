Rayagada: The long-awaited ring road in Rayagada town will be constructed fully, and it will be seven metre in width, a report said. The matter came to the fore as the Works department finalised and approved the detailed project report (DPR), officials said.

The existing ring road, which starts near Majhighariani Temple and runs up to Maharshi Vidya Mandir, will now be extended further to FCI Chhak. Works department Superintendent Engineer Ambikeya Mishra said the extension work has received approval. Officials said land measurement from Maharshi Vidya Mandir to Sai International Chhak has already been completed by the Revenue Department. The ring road will be seven meters wide, with drains constructed on both sides as part of the project.

The total cost of the road construction has been estimated at Rs 6 crore. Once completed, the ring road is expected to ease the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, reducing traffic pressure inside the town.

Intellectuals said it would also help curb accidents on National Highway 326, which passes through Rayagada town, thereby improving road safety. The ring road is also expected to benefit devotees travelling by train from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to visit the Majhighar iani Temple, officials added.

The proposed ring road will pass through Maharshi Vidya Mandir and run alongside the Dadhibaman temple in Kasturi Nagar before merging with the national highway at the Sai International Square, officials said