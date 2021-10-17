Binika: After floods, pest attack (ring worm) on paddy has been spreading in Binika block and other areas in Sonepur district. This has left farmers worried as they are not hopeful of harvest this year in this situation.

According to reports, pest attack has been growing in some areas including Babupalli, Bankighari, Bhandar, Singhiyuba, Gulapada, Dabhala and Rahela.

Farmers alleged despite pesticides, pest attack on paddy is not being controlled.

The agriculture department is doing little to contain the pest attack, they alleged In the current year, paddy has been grown in 18,810 hectares in the current year. It is said that chakada pest (ringworm) has affected 2,779 hectares till now.

In Binika, over 16,000 farmers have grown paddy. They lamented the agriculture department has failed to provide effective pesticide at this juncture. On the other hand, many posts are lying vacant.

Block agriculture officer (incharge) Rakesh Ranjan Majhi said supply of pesticides by the department has been stopped from the current year.

“Farmers have to buy pesticide online. Only five per cent subsidy will be credited into the bank accounts of farmers only after depositing purchase bills at the department,” he added.

He stated that ring worm usually attacks roots of paddy. “Water should be drained out from farmlands to stop root infection. Later, farmlands need to be filled with water. There are some particular pesticides which should be applied,” he explained.

Farmers demanded the agriculture department should provide pesticide directly to farmers. Online purchase and paying subsidy later is a cumbersome process, they added.

