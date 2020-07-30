Mumbai: PK actor Sushant Singh Rajput bid goodbye to the world 14 June 2020 and Mumbai Police is still investigating the case.

From the very beginning, Mumbai Police has been calling Sushant’s case a suicide. At the same time, Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s family has made many big revelations regarding this case.

According to a media report, a missed call was made to Sushant’s family from the actor’s personal number on the day of his demise at around 09.30 AM.

According to the report, the family called back on his number, but the house help picked up the phone and said that the actor had left his phone outside and had gone inside his room.

Singh while talking to a TV channel said that Sushant’s father had earlier told the Bandra Police February 25 that Sushant was not with good people and that his life was in danger. Simultaneously, he also claimed that after Sushant’s death, when the family asked the police to investigate who was controlling Sushant’s mind and who was taking care of his medical treatment, they were still checking with different angles.

Singh also said that initially Patna Police was also hesitating to register an FIR, but Chief Minister Nitish Kumar explained the matter to them and then the FIR was registered.

Singh said, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

Notably, Sushant’s family has not yet demanded a CBI inquiry.

