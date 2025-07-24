Manchester: India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was Thursday ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England after fracturing his toe on the opening day of the fourth Test here.

Pant retired hurt at 37 and went for scans after copping a blow on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes Wednesday.

“He is ruled out for the next six weeks. A cover will be called in, and it is likely to be Ishan Kishan,” a BCCI source told PTI.

Blood was seen seeping off Pant’s right foot, and the affected area had considerable swelling as well.

Kishan, who recently played two County matches for Nottinghamshire, was also a part of the India A squad that faced the England Lions ahead of the Test series, though the 26-year-old did not appear in any of the two matches.

The think tank can also ask KL Rahul to keep wickets, but he has not done that duty since the tour of South Africa in the 2023-24 season.