Brisbane: India did the impossible breaking Australia’s fortress at the Gabba by defeating the hosts by three wickets to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy here Tuesday. Rishabh Pant turned out to be the hero with an unbeaten knock of 89.

It was indeed a memorable victory as the Australians have not been beaten at the Gabba since 1988. Earlier Subhman Gill (91) and Cheteshwar Pujara (55) established the platform for this memorable win. However it was Pant’s heroics that saw India through. There will be many knocks played by Pant in the future, but this will be certainly one of the most memorable knocks he ever did.

It was indeed a memorable victory for India as they had been bowled out for 36 at Adelaide. Indeed this was a series to cherish as India had been ravaged by injuries prior to this game.

AUS 369 & 294 IND 336 & 329/7

India won by 3 wkts