Heart attacks are on the rise in all parts of the world. There are various reasons why the number of people with heart ailments is increasing. These days, even children are suffering heart attacks. The numbers have increased more so with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Heart attacks occur when the proper flow of the blood in the organ is blocked due to obstructions.

Children have become more prone to heart attacks during the pandemic because they have become idle. For a healthy heart, one needs to exercise regularly and be active and eat healthy food to keep the metabolic rate in their body going.

Experts have provided the reason why youngsters are suffering heart attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools are closed due to coronavirus epidemic. Hence children are being forced to attend online classes. In such a situation, they have to sit in front of a computer or laptop for a long time without any movement. Sitting at one place for a lengthy period without proper movement of the body increases the chance of heart attacks.

Mobiles and games are another reason which has made children susceptible to having heart attacks. These put a lot of stress on the minds of youngsters leading to heart ailments.

At this point of time, it is the duty of the parents to see to it that children exercise and be physically active to maintain a healthy heart. Experts are of the opinion that all children should be involved in physical activities including sports for at least an hour in a day. It will then help them in having a healthy heart.