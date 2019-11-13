Bhubaneswar: Newly-elected Bijepur Legislator Rita Sahu Wednesday took oath as an MLA of Odisha Assembly in the House. Speaker Surya Narayan Patro administered the oath to Sahu.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Patro congratulated Sahu and said she is now officially a member of the Assembly.

Sahu said that she will raise issues of her constituency in the House. Sahu had won the by-poll to the Bijepur Assembly constituency by defeating her nearest candidate Sanat Gartia of BJP by 97,994 votes.

Over 1.35 lakh people had voted for Sahu, while Gartia was able to garner only 37,967 votes and Congress’ Dillip Panda could only manage to score 5,873 votes.