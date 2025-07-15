Mumbai: RJ Mahvash, a radio jockey, film producer, content creator, and author, is in the news over rumours of her dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Several eagle-eyed fans have noticed that both Yuzvendra and Mahvash are currently vacationing in London. The two have recently shared separate social media posts from their trip, but fans were quick to point out the similarities in their pictures taken on the streets of London.

Mahvash never misses an opportunity to grab the limelight. Recently, she shared a series of London photos on social media. Now, the RJ has opened up about her experience in the UK capital. She revealed how she felt after visiting London and even shared details of an unpleasant incident that happened to her. Mahvash said something about London that has surprised everyone, she called London the “Chandni Chowk” of the UK.

While sharing an Instagram story, Mahvash recounted an incident that left her shocked. She wrote, “Really, London is the Chandni Chowk of the UK. There is no place to walk, and it’s full of garbage. On top of that, there are so many thieves here. Someone took off the bracelet from my hand during a small collision, and it just disappeared. I thought, let it go, it was only for 220. But I swear, give me my ticket money back!”

Mahvash clarified in the post that her bracelet was not expensive. She even joked that if the thief learns its price, he will hold his head in shame. The post quickly went viral on social media. Mahvash, who often attracts attention with her humorous posts, once again managed to make headlines with this story.