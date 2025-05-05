Actress RJ Mahvash is currently in the news amid dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Following Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree, RJ Mahvash has been frequently spotted with him. Meanwhile, the trailer of her upcoming web series Pyaar, Paisa, Profit has been released. This marks Mahvash’s debut as a lead actress on screen.

Mihir Ahuja stars opposite RJ Mahvash in Pyaar, Paisa, Profit, which will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 7, 2025. RJ Mahvash shared the trailer on her Instagram account with the caption: “My first series as a lead actress.”

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions after watching the trailer. In one scene, Mahvash is seen getting intimate with her co-star, prompting a user to comment, “Chahal Bhai will not be able to watch this scene.” Noticing Yuzvendra Chahal’s like on Mahvash’s post, another user wrote, “Chahal Bhai liked it first.” A third commented, “Chahal Bhai must have added it to his watch list.” Someone else joked, “It’s not the algorithm’s fault when he scrolled, he saw it and liked it. Yuzi Bhai approved it.”