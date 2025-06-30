Bhubaneswar: Marking its formal entry into Odisha’s political landscape, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Saturday announced the formation of its state unit and appointed youth leader and social activist Jitendra Kumar Hati as the state president.

The announcement was made by RLD national general secretary Trilok Tyagi during a press meet at the Press Club here. Also present was the party’s National Advisor Ashish Kumar, who pledged full support to the new state leadership.

Tyagi stated that this is the first time the party is establishing an organisational base in Odisha with an aim to expand its political presence in the region.

Also Read: Heart disease rising among Odisha youth

He said the party will focus on key issues like farmers’ distress, women’s empowerment, access to clean drinking water, education, healthcare, and unemployment. He also confirmed RLD’s intent to contest in the upcoming panchayat and general elections in the state.

Newly-appointed state chief Jitendra Kumar Hati said he is committed to strengthening the party at the grassroots by addressing real issues, especially those affecting farmers, and working towards the sustainable development of Odisha’s mineral resources.

PNN