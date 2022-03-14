Angul/Rayagada/Bolangir/Balasore: At least six persons, including women, minors and a scribe, were killed in separate road mishaps Sunday.

Two women lost their lives after a brick-laden tractor that they were travelling on overturned in between Guda village and Muniguda of Rayagada district.

The deceased have been identified as Ilem Sikka and Lake Nandruka of Merakibandali village. Similarly, a journalist died after he was knocked down by a speeding car on NH-53 near Kaniha in Angul district.

The deceased was identified as Sushant Dhal. Another youth, Sarat Jena sustained serious injuries in the incident.

In the third incident, a dumper truck hit a bike near Batharla on Katabanji road in Patnagarh town of Bolangir district.

As a result, one person was killed while two persons were rendered hurt. In another road accident near Kanpur Chhak in Soro area of Balasore district claimed the lives of two minor boys.

The police in respective areas arrived at the spot after being reported about the accidents.

The dead bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem whereas the injured were sent to a nearby hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Investigations into the incidents have been initiated.

PNN