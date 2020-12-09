Angul: The government is going to implement the traffic rules under the new MV Act in Odisha from January, 2021. This has evoked mixed reactions in Angul.



The people residing in Angul town have welcomed the government’s decision to implement traffic rules strictly. But there are some who feel the government making double ISI mark helmet for bike rider and pillion rider mandatory will be a burden for those who are still struggling to come out of the financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

The town dwellers are of the opinion that the government should not be fine-specific. It should also take effective steps to lessen number of accidents occurring every year in the state.

In 2019, a total of 11, 064 accidents had occurred in the state, claiming lives of as many as 2, 398 bike riders. Of them, 2,156 deaths are linked to not wearing helmets. And reasons like speed riding, reckless riding, drunken driving, talking on mobile phones while riding and riding in wrong route are solely blamed for the accidents.

But the residents of this industrial town allege reckless riding, wrong route riding, mixing drinking etc don’t alone responsible for accidents taking place.

According to Kalyan Kishore Mohanty, member, Road Safety Committee, Angul, “Reckless riding and other reasons cause accidents. But faulty road construction, deplorable road condition with potholes and puddles and not identifying black spots along the roads are equally responsible for growing number of accidents. The government’s failure on this front is staring in face.”

“Between Banarpal and Rantlei, there are 12 black spots that are causing accidents. The black spots on the other roads should be identified and steps like putting up signboards to alert commuters about the black spots ahead should accordingly be taken,” he added.

Echoing Mohanty’s opinion, another resident Sushil Sahu alleged not a single road is in a good condition in the town. “At the road safety week meeting held every month, these things are discussed and many a decision is being taken. But reality bites when it comes to translate them into action. To minimize accidents, road condition should first be improved,” he added.

When contacted, North-Central IG Narasingh Bhol said before implementing the rules, people will be made aware of it. Fines will be collected from those who will be found violating the rules. Helmet for both the rider and pillion rider has been made mandatory. Strict implementation of the rules will have a good intention of saving people’s lives. So people should accept it.

Angul RTO Bibhav Samantsinghar said the government’s aim in implementing the rules is not to earn money but to save lives. In other states, it has long been made mandatory for a rider and pillion rider to wear helmets. If people follow all the rules, they don’t have to pay any fine. This way, the number of accidents will also come down.

