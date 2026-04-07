Rayagada: Nearly 50 people, including 40 security personnel, were injured in a clash with local tribals over the construction of a road to Sijimali bauxite mine in Odisha’s Rayagada district Tuesday, officials said.

According to officials, the local tribals strongly opposed the road construction at Shagabari village under the Kashipur block of the district. The protesters allegedly hurled stones and attacked police and officials of the district administration with swords, axes, and other sharp weapons in their bid to stop road construction, police said.

Of the 40 police personnel injured in the incident, 10 have sustained injuries to the head and have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Rayagada. The protestors pelted stones and bricks and attacked the police when they attempted to pacify them, ADG Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

Locals in the Kashipur area have been opposed to the Sijimali bauxite mine project ever since the Odisha government allotted it to a private company. The administration was facilitating the company to construct a road to the Sijimali bauxite mine.

Rayagada Collector Kulkarni Ashutosh C was on the spot and holding a discussion with the agitating tribals, an official said.

The district administration has imposed a prohibitory order at Shagabari village to maintain law and order, an official said.