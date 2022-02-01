New Delhi: In an apparent road rage incident, three persons were shot at and injured by armed assailants near Red Fort area in North Delhi, police said Tuesday.

According to a senior police official, three persons suffered gun shot injuries in the incident Monday evening, while the assailants fled the spot.

“Abid, Aman and Difaraz suffered bullet injuries. They were rushed to a nearby government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical,” he said.

The incident took place when one Mohammed Shahid, an automobile spare parts dealer, was returning from dinner with his wife on a motor-cycle. When the couple reached Angoori Bagh area, their two-wheeler met with a small collision with another bike.

Shahid’s bike got damaged and he demanded compensation from the bikers which led to an argument.

The bikers were soon joined by another person, who reached with few more people.

Though the locals tried to intervene, but the men took out a gun and opened fire at the public.

While four shots were fired at the public, one was shot in the air. The bullets hit the three persons, including Shahid’s brother.

A case of attempt to murder has been lodged along with sections of arms act.

The police said that the assailants have been identified through CCTV footage but are still on the run.

A manhunt has been launched to nab them.

IANS