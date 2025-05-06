A jaw-dropping viral video capturing a dangerous road rage crash is making the rounds online and viewers can’t believe what they’re seeing.

In a now-viral clip that’s both infuriating and terrifying, a car is seen “intentionally” sideswiping a motorcycle in the middle of a busy highway. The incident, caught on a dashcam, shows the car swerving into the biker’s lane and making contact, sending the rider sliding and the internet into a collective gasp.

Watch the viral video:

According to authorities, the crash appears to have been no accident. Early reports suggest the driver of the car was engaged in a road rage altercation with the motorcyclist just moments before the hit. After cutting the rider off and slamming the brakes, the driver allegedly made direct eye contact before veering straight into the bike.

The rider, who was wearing protective gear, was seriously injured but survived. The viral video has since been making rounds on multiple platforms, with thousands calling for the driver to be held accountable. Police believe the act was deliberate and are actively searching for the suspect, who fled the scene without stopping.

PNN