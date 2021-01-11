Patna: Two thieves trying to steal from a sub-inspector’s house ended up behind bars. Such a bizarre incident was reported from Turumunga area in Keonjhar district Monday.

According to a source, sub-inspector, Turumunga police station, Deendayal Modi stays with his family at a rented house in Mandira Sahi. The family had been away to Modi’s village for some days.

Meanwhile, a gang of four thieves targeted his house. According to their blue print, they broke into the house Sunday night through the backside window.

Hardly did they know that their luck would not support them this time. The neighbours had still been awake and could realize that there were some miscreants inside the sub-inspector’s house.

The message was communicated to the nearby neighbours who cleverly executed a plan to nab the thieves. While two members of the gang were caught, two others managed to escape. They later handed over the thieves to Turumunga police.

Registering a case, the police have launched a probe. Their preliminary investigation revealed that the thieves were from Cuttack district.

Since the NH-49 passes through Turumunga under Patna block, theft cases are being reported from the villages on a regular basis. The residents urged the police to intensify their night patrolling.

PNN