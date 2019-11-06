New Delhi: Rohan Bopanna expressed his displeasure Tuesday at players not being consulted before changing Mahesh Bhupathi as non-playing captain for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan while the All India Tennis Association asserted that it was not players’ domain to comment on policy matters.

The tie against Pakistan, which was supposed to be played November 29-30 in Islamabad, will now be played on a neutral venue. Incidentally, Rohan Bopanna along with five others had pulled out the Pakistan tour, citing safety concerns.

With captain Mahesh Bhupathi also pulling out for the same reason, AITA went ahead and named Rohit Rajpal as new captain for the tie at its executive committee meeting Monday in Chandigarh.

However, Bopanna’s contention is that the AITA changed the captain before ITF made a final decision on a neutral venue.

“It surprises me that AITA changed the Davis Cup captain before ITF announced the final decision yesterday (04.11.19) and where the tie would be held,” Bopanna said in a statement posted on his twitter handle. “What shocks me more that none of the players were asked or even informed that the captain was going to be changed,” Bopanna added.

Responding to Bopanna’s comments, AITA secretary-general Hironmoy Chatterjee said players’ job is to play and not interfere in administrative matters.

“They are behaving according to their convenience. They have no right to ask question on areas which are outside players’ domain. Their job is to play. Who is he (Bopanna) to ask such questions? There is (AITA) administration to look into these matters,” Kolkata-based Chatterjee told this agency.

“As far as AITA is concerned, it’s we who have to take a call. He is not supposed to interfere.”

Bopanna in his statement further wrote that ‘there is much more to them than just the skill they bring on the court’.

“Player’s best interest is when they are heard. When we bring our patriotism on court with racquet in hand, we also bring a voice,” he wrote.

Asked if Bopanna will still be considered for the tie against Pakistan, Chatterjee said: “That is for the selection committee to decide. We will put up a proper team.”

PTI