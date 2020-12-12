New Delhi: Though India batsman Rohit Sharma has been declared clinically fit and is set to join the Indian team for Tests in Australia, he will be reassessed for endurance at the end of this month before a call on his availability for the last two Test matches are made.

“Team India batsman Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit…the NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets. Sharma’s physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance,” a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

The Board added that Rohit has been asked to follow a detailed programme to regain full fitness for the two-week quarantine period in Australia.

“He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for. He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly,” added the statement.

Rohit had been rehabilitating and training at NCA since November 19, following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The BCCI had earlier added Rohit to the squad for the Australia Test series after initially excluding him from the tour due to the hamstring injury. However, the lack of information on his fitness status prompted skipper Virat Kohli to speak to media on the issue.

“Well, before we had the selection meeting with selectors in Dubai, we were told that he (Rohit) is injured and unavailable for selection and it mentioned a line that there is a two-week rest and rehab period (they had to undergo). It said that the pros and cons and implications of the injury have been explained to him and he understood that, and he was unavailable for selection and that is the information we got on mail before the selection meeting,” Kohli had said before the start of the ODI series.

“After that, he played the IPL so we all thought he will be on that flight to Australia which he wasn’t on…we had no information on the reason why he is not travelling with us and after that the only other information we received on mail is that he is in the NCA and he is being assessed,” Kohli had said.

The first Test of the four-match series starts at the Adelaide Oval from December 17.

